Units responding for fire in Wheatland

At about 12:45 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lales Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 4000 block of Highway W in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a barn fire.

UPDATE 12:54 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated.

UPDATE 12:56 p.m. — Unit on the scene reports fire is in a large wood pile in the 3400 block of Highway W. Box alarm canceled.

UPDATE 1:17 p.m. — All remaining units released and clearing the scene. Command terminated.