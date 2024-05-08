Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 12:17 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 12200 block of Antioch Road in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 12:17 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 12200 block of Antioch Road in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Crash involves a motorcycle and a pickup truck. Injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress