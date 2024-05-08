Rain to return Wednesday night, Thursday; temps to plunge

Despite a sunny and warm Wednesday, rain is expected to return accompanied by a steep drop in temperature, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain may start falling before midnight and is likely to continue through 5 p.m., Thursday. All told, we could receive another inch of rain.

At about 1 p.m., it’s 76 in Paddock Lake according to the Westosha Central High School weather station, but expect the temperature to start falling Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday night’s low may dip under 50. Thursday’s may reach just 56, quite a let down from recent experience.