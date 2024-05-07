Severe thunderstorm warning issued

May 7th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect until 3:30 p.m.

Penny-sized hail and 60 mph winds have been seen with this storm, the warning text says.

