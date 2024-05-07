Next Silver Lake Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) Community Strategic Planning Workgroup is May 7

From Silver Lake Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School):

The next meeting of the Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District Community Strategic Planning Workgroup will take place Tuesday, May 7.

The event will follow up the first session, which occurred April 30 and featured an overview of the strategic planning process. A state-of-the-district presentation focused on the key areas of student performance, communications, and a summary of recent focus groups. The workgroup then engaged in a discussion on strengths and areas of growth for the district.

On May 7, the workgroup will reconvene to focus on opportunities and potential challenges as the district looks to the future.

“We had a great conversation two weeks ago to kick off the strategic planning process and provide workgroup members with an overview of how the process will work,” said Kim Taylor, District Administrator. “Now we look forward to digging deeper as we determine which opportunities and challenges we will face in the near and distant future. It’s sure to be a robust and insightful discussion.”

Community Strategic Planning Workgroup is focused on identifying areas of growth and strength, student performance and progress, educator quality, community engagement, and facilities and operations as it conducts its work. The group—made up of parents, staff, and community members—aims to create a strategic plan that outlines a path to sustainability and growth for the district in the coming years.

The strategic planning process offers an opportunity for collective engagement around the district’s core purpose while providing intention and direction for continuous improvement. The plan will guide decision making, set specific actions for progress, and enable the district to monitor, evaluate, and adapt to reach its goals.

The May 7 meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Riverview School library. Future meetings are scheduled for May 21 and June 18.