Two officials resign in Salem Lakes

The Salem Lakes village government lost two officials through resignation last week — one elected and one appointed.

Trustee Kelly Sweeting submitted a resignation letter to village President Rita Bucur on April 28. Her resignation was effective at noon, April 30.

Later in the week, interim village Clerk Eileene Anderson resigned via written statement dated May 2. Her resignation was effective at 9 a.m., May 3, said village administrator Cassandra Hiller.

How to fill the vacancies created by both resignations was on the agenda of the Village Board meeting Monday. (Note: I was reporting on another meeting at the same time, but I will follow up with a report on any action taken. Check back — DH)

In her resignation letter, Sweeting said:

As some of you may be aware, I have entered into a season of my life where attending to my personal health has become an uphill battle, the cost of which demands time and energy. For the good of the Village, I believe it is time that a new member of our community be appointed to carry out the role and responsibility entrusted to me. It is with a heavy heart that I resign my position effective Tuesday, April 30th at noon. I am confident that the board will continue to fight the good fight, keep the faith, and finish the race that we all began together.

Sweeting was among a group of board newcomers that prevailed in the contentious spring 2023 election.

In her resignation statement dated May 2, Anderson cited “unforseen personal reasons.” She added:

“… after careful consideration, it is in my family’s best interest if I step down from my role effective immediately.”

Anderson has been interim clerk since shortly after previous Clerk Shannon Hahn resigned in Feb. 2023. Anderson worked for the village before becoming interim clerk.

Hahn returned to the village’s employ in Sept. 2023, assuming the position of chief deputy clerk.