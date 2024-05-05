Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting May 6, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding edits to the Community Room Rental Application.

Discussion regarding a loan application for an ambulance for $220,000.

Discussion regarding Declaring the Salary and Fringe Benefits for the Police Captain Position

Update and discussion on EMS staffing at the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue Department.

Discussion regarding three quotes for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.

Discussion regarding creating an ATV/UTV Ordinance.

The full agenda is available here.