Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting May 6, 2024

May 5th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion regarding edits to the Community Room Rental Application.
  • Discussion regarding a loan application for an ambulance for $220,000.
  • Discussion regarding Declaring the Salary and Fringe Benefits for the Police Captain Position
  • Update and discussion on EMS staffing at the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue Department.
  • Discussion regarding three quotes for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.
  • Discussion regarding creating an ATV/UTV Ordinance.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Twin Lakes, Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives