Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole meeting May 6, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion regarding edits to the Community Room Rental Application.
- Discussion regarding a loan application for an ambulance for $220,000.
- Discussion regarding Declaring the Salary and Fringe Benefits for the Police Captain Position
- Update and discussion on EMS staffing at the Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue Department.
- Discussion regarding three quotes for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.
- Discussion regarding creating an ATV/UTV Ordinance.