Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 6, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.05-83, adopting an amendment to Maps 23, 24 & 25 of the Village of Salem Lakes Land Use Plan. Wisconsin Style Barbeque LLC (Owner), Mark Wiemeler (Agent), requesting an amendment from “Street and Highway Right-of-way”, “Commercial”, “Medium-Density Residential” & “Primary Environmental Corridor” to “Commercial” & “Primary Environmental Corridor” on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.05-84, amending the Village of Salem Lakes Zoning Map. Wisconsin Style Barbeque LLC (Owner), Mark Wiemeler (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-5 Urban Single-Family Residential District & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy District to B-3 Highway Business District & C-1 Lowland Resource

Discussion and possible action on a request from Wisconsin Style Barbeque LLC (Owner), Mark Wiemeler (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit to allow a restaurant with outdoor dining, recreation and entertainment in the B-3 Highway Business District on Tax Parcels 70-4-120-321-0889, 70-4-120-321-0916 & 70-4-120-321-0847. For informational purposes only these properties are located on the north side of CTH 'C' approximately 388 feet east of 286th Avenue.

Discussion and direction requested for signage at parks notifying the public of changes planned or occurring at Parks.

Discussion and possible action on allowing the Lake Shangri-La Property Owners Association to use the Village of Salem Lakes Parcel ID: 70-4-120-361-2125, also identified as 11903 223RD AVE, for 2024 as in the past with insurance and lawn maintenance.

Discussion and possible action to treat Silver Lake Beach with an aquatic herbicide to control water lilies for $770.00.

Discussion and possible action to allow staff to pursue fundraising for a Safe Haven Baby Box (estimated cost for each Baby Box is $15,000) for Fire Station One through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.

Fire Department Update regarding Fire Station Two progress and the Heavy Rescue Fire Truck.

Library Board Applications received: Amee Janus, Molly Day, Steffany Caputo.

Discussion and possible approval for one (1) appointment to the Library Board to fulfill the remainder of Kelly Sweeting term with a term of office ending 2026.

Fire Commission Applications received: Andrew McFarlane, David Hart, Lucas Buzzell, Mike Matz, Paul Rosentreter, Tom Strachan, William Ditzig.

Discussion and possible approval of one (1) appointment to the Fire Commission to fulfill the remainder of Shirley Boening term with a term of office ending 2026.

Parks Commission applications received: Doug Randolph, Elinor Decker, Karen Ihlen, Lucas Buzzell, Michele Perry, Mike Matz, Kim Roper.

Discussion and possible approval for three (3) Appointments to the Park Commission with a term of office ending 2027.

Discussion and possible approval of one (1) Appointment to the Park Commission with a term of office ending 2025 due to an appointment that was made with the incorrect term duration in 2021.

Discussion and possible termination(s) of service for the Park Commission.

Closed sessions for: Enforcement proceedings involving property at 11220 260th Ave./70-4-120-273-0430 and to discuss an employee resignation by Interim Clerk Eileene Anderson.

Discussion and possible action regarding market adjustments for the below positions: Administrative Assistant II – 2 positions, Code Compliance and Facilities Maintenance – 1 position, Highway Foreman – 1 position, Wastewater Foreman – 1 position.

Interim Clerk Appointment.

Process to appoint replacement Board Member.

Discussion and direction requested regarding Board Committees.

The full agenda is available here.