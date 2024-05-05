Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 6, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.05-83, adopting an amendment to Maps 23, 24 & 25 of the Village of Salem Lakes Land Use Plan. Wisconsin Style Barbeque LLC (Owner), Mark Wiemeler (Agent), requesting an amendment from “Street and Highway Right-of-way”, “Commercial”, “Medium-Density Residential” & “Primary Environmental Corridor” to “Commercial” & “Primary Environmental Corridor” on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-
321-0889, 70-4-120-321-0916 & 70-4-120-321-0847. For informational purposes only these properties are located on the north side of CTH ‘C’ approximately 388 feet east of 286th Avenue.
- Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.05-84, amending the Village of Salem Lakes Zoning Map. Wisconsin Style Barbeque LLC (Owner), Mark Wiemeler (Agent), requesting a rezoning from R-5 Urban Single-Family Residential District & C-1 Lowland Resource Conservancy District to B-3 Highway Business District & C-1 Lowland Resource
Conservancy District on Tax Parcels #70-4-120-321-0916 & 70-4-10-321-0847. For informational purposes only these properties are located on the north side of CTH ‘C’ approximately 388 feet east of 286th Avenue.
- Discussion and possible action on a request from Wisconsin Style Barbeque LLC (Owner), Mark Wiemeler (Agent), for a Conditional Use Permit to allow a restaurant with outdoor dining, recreation and entertainment in the B-3 Highway Business District on Tax Parcels 70-4-120-321-0889, 70-4-120-321-0916 & 70-4-120-321-0847. For informational purposes only these properties are located on the north side of CTH ‘C’ approximately 388 feet east of 286th Avenue.
- Discussion and direction requested for signage at parks notifying the public of changes planned or occurring at Parks.
- Discussion and possible action on allowing the Lake Shangri-La Property Owners Association to use the Village of Salem Lakes Parcel ID: 70-4-120-361-2125, also identified as 11903 223RD AVE, for 2024 as in the past with insurance and lawn maintenance.
- Discussion and possible action to treat Silver Lake Beach with an aquatic herbicide to control water lilies for $770.00.
- Discussion and possible action to allow staff to pursue fundraising for a Safe Haven Baby Box (estimated cost for each Baby Box is $15,000) for Fire Station One through Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Inc.
- Fire Department Update regarding Fire Station Two progress and the Heavy Rescue Fire Truck.
- Library Board Applications received: Amee Janus, Molly Day, Steffany Caputo.
- Discussion and possible approval for one (1) appointment to the Library Board to fulfill the remainder of Kelly Sweeting term with a term of office ending 2026.
- Fire Commission Applications received: Andrew McFarlane, David Hart, Lucas Buzzell, Mike Matz, Paul Rosentreter, Tom Strachan, William Ditzig.
- Discussion and possible approval of one (1) appointment to the Fire Commission to fulfill the remainder of Shirley Boening term with a term of office ending 2026.
- Parks Commission applications received: Doug Randolph, Elinor Decker, Karen Ihlen, Lucas Buzzell, Michele Perry, Mike Matz, Kim Roper.
- Discussion and possible approval for three (3) Appointments to the Park Commission with a term of office ending 2027.
- Discussion and possible approval of one (1) Appointment to the Park Commission with a term of office ending 2025 due to an appointment that was made with the incorrect term duration in 2021.
- Discussion and possible termination(s) of service for the Park Commission.
- Closed sessions for: Enforcement proceedings involving property at 11220 260th Ave./70-4-120-273-0430 and to discuss an employee resignation by Interim Clerk Eileene Anderson.
- Discussion and possible action regarding market adjustments for the below positions: Administrative Assistant II – 2 positions, Code Compliance and Facilities Maintenance – 1 position, Highway Foreman – 1 position, Wastewater Foreman – 1 position.
- Interim Clerk Appointment.
- Process to appoint replacement Board Member.
- Discussion and direction requested regarding Board Committees.