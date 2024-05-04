Father Mathias Zerfas VFW Post 11279-Twin Lakes dedicate memorial bench in Central Park

Father Mathias Zerfas Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11279-Twin Lakes dedicated a new memorial bench in downtown Twin Lakes Saturday.

The bench is located in Central Park.

Post Commander Pam Mitchell said the bench was an effort to recognize those that served in the military and raise the profile of the local VFW post.

Money for the project was raised through the post’s poppy collection and meat raffles, Mitchell said. The bench was created by Ketterhagen Memorials.

Village President Howard Skinner and Trustees Barbara Andres, Sharon Bower, Bill Kaskin and Ken Perl were in attendance. Members of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association board of directors and staff also were present.

Here is video of the posting of the colors and the Pledge of Allegiance:

Here is video of the opening prayer:

Here is video of Mitchell and Post Quartermaster Todd Erickson explaining how the project came about:

Here is video of remarks by state Rep. Amanda Nedweski:

Here are some more photos from the event: