2024 Paddock Lake Arbor Day ceremony coverage

Paddock Lake celebrated Arbor Day Saturday with a ceremony and planting of a tree.

Participating were Scouts from Pack and Troop 328.

A flowering snow crabapple tree was planted at the rear of Village Hall.

This is Paddock Lake’s 25th annual Arbor Day celebration. The village is an official Tree City USA, as designated by the Arbor Day Foundation.

Scout Andrew Cerda and village administrator Tim Popanda spoke at the ceremony. Here’s video of the ceremony:

Here are some more photos from the event: