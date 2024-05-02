Westosha Central HS students perform at 2024 State Solo & Ensemble

Westosha Central High School had 52 band students in 13 events perform at 2024 State Solo & Ensemble held at UW-Parkside on April 27.
Events must receive the highest rating of *1 in order to perform at the State level. Westosha Central results are as follows:
- Performances that received a 2 rating: Reid Hansche-trombone solo, Rachel Erich – trumpet solo, Gavin Burnett – tenor saxophone solo, Percussion Ensemble.
- Performances that received a 1 rating: Brass Ensemble, Saxophone Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Kenny Broadway – tuba solo, Noah Burnett – trumpet solo & piano solo, Gavin Burnett – piano solo, Trombone Choir, Karen Pisano – trumpet solo, Wyatt Shaffer and James Noonan – trumpet duet.