Westosha Central HS students perform at 2024 State Solo & Ensemble

WCHS jazz ensemble /submitted photo

Westosha Central High School had 52 band students in 13 events perform at 2024 State Solo & Ensemble held at UW-Parkside on April 27.

Events must receive the highest rating of *1 in order to perform at the State level. Westosha Central results are as follows:

Performances that received a 2 rating: Reid Hansche-trombone solo, Rachel Erich – trumpet solo, Gavin Burnett – tenor saxophone solo, Percussion Ensemble.

Performances that received a 1 rating: Brass Ensemble, Saxophone Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble, Kenny Broadway – tuba solo, Noah Burnett – trumpet solo & piano solo, Gavin Burnett – piano solo, Trombone Choir, Karen Pisano – trumpet solo, Wyatt Shaffer and James Noonan – trumpet duet.

Rachel Erich /submitted photo

Brass ensemble /submitted photo

Reid Hansche /submitted photo

Noah Burnett /submitted photo