Helicopter landing pad added to Town of Randall Fire Department Station #2

The Town of Randall Fire Department has added a helicopter landing pad to its Station #2 in Bassett thanks to donations from department members and several local businesses, the department announced Thursday.

The pad was designed in conjunction with Flight for Life medical helicopter transport.

“We worked with the FFL people to insure their needs were addressed regarding size, placement, lighting and possible hazards,” said TRFD Capt. David Modder. “Having a dedicated landing zone will add greatly to the safety for fire and EMS personal on the ground.”

The helipad will be used exclusively as a medical landing zone serving the needs of western Kenosha and eastern Walworth counties. This facility is the only dedicated medical landing zone west of Highway 45 in the area.

A TRFD news release said construction of the helipad was made possible by the generous donations of labor, material and equipment by these local businesses: Ericksen Electric, Swederski Concrete, Thelen Materials and Fire Department members.