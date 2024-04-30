Friends of the Community Library book sale May 2, 3

The Friends’ of the Community Library May book sale will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Twin Lakes Branch of Community Library.

For convenient shopping, the Thursday, May 2 sale runs from 3 p.m to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3 will continue the sale from 10.00 until 3:30 and Saturday, May 4, from 10 until 2 p.m.

A wide variety of children’s books are available as well as your favorite fiction authors. Nonfiction covering various subjects can also be purchased.

The popular bag of books for $9.00 for non-Friend’s members and the $7.00 bag for Friend’s members is always a big draw. Memberships for anyone can be obtained any day of the sale.

All proceeds from the book sale are donated to the library for Youth Services Programs. The Twin Lakes Library is located at 110 S Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes.