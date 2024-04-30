A word from our sponsors: ADRC offers support group for Alzheimer’s disease & dementia caregivers

Note: This is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center — DH

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) offers a support group to help family caregivers who care for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or other form of dementia. Join others engaged in helping their loved ones manage day to day living. Relax, chat and learn helpful tips and strategies.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m., the next meeting will be on May 1, 2024.

The support group is available in-person or virtually. Facilitated the Kenosha County ADRC’s Dementia Care Specialist. To register call 262-605-6646.