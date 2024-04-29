Ariana Calder named to Champlain College Fall 2023 President’s List

Ariana Calder of Silver Lake, was named to the Champlain College President’s List for the Fall 2023 semester.

Students on the President’s List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. Calder is currently enrolled in the Graphic Design & Visual Communication program.

Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. Champlain offers a traditional undergraduate experience from its campus overlooking Lake Champlain and more than 90 residential undergraduate and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificates. www.champlain.edu