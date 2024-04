Washburn Lodge Pork Chop Dinner will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 3-6 p.m., at 8102 199th Ave., in Bristol.

Prices are $18 for 2 grilled chops or $13 for one grilled chop, includes a baked potato, green beans, dinner roll, beverage, and home-made dessert.

Dine in or carry out available.

More information here.