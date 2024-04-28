Units responding for crash along Kenosha-Bristol border

Apr 28th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:30 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a crash in the 12100 block of Highway 50 along the Bristol-Kenosha border.

Per dispatch: Bristol responding with an ambulance.

