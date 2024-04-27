Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue to present EMS service info to Randall, Wheatland town boards at public meeting April 29

Twin Lakes Fire Department and Rescue Squad representatives will present info on continuing to provide emergency medical service to Wheatland and Randall at a public informational meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Wheatland Town Hall in New Munster.

Both Randall and Wheatland have issued notices of those boards attending the meeting.

In August 2023, Twin Lakes, Randall and Wheatland opened talks on how to create and fund full-time EMTs to cover those three municipalities on a 24-hour schedule. Currently Twin Lakes Rescue, a separate entity from the village of Twin Lakes, provides emergency medical services to those municipalities, but without 24-hour staffing

At one time, the three municipalities were looking at having referendums in April 2024 to ask taxpayers for the funding for the upgrade, but that timeline stalled over determining certain details that impacted the ultimate cost.

Meanwhile, Randall and Wheatland have looked into other service providers, including a private company.

Twin Lakes fire Chief Ron Redlin said he hopes the meeting will be able to clarify any questions on his department’s proposal.