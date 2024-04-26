Wet weekend kicks off Friday

We’re in for a wet weekend in Western Kenosha County, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

The first round of rain starts Friday late afternoon and continues until after midnight Saturday. There’s a chance of thunderstorms developing during that time as well.

The second round of rain could start Saturday evening, but is virtually certain to be falling by midnight Sunday continuing steadily all day Sunday and stretching through Monday day time. There’s a chance of a thunderstorm developing throughout that period.

In all, we could see about 1.25 inch of rain from Friday through Monday.

Temperatures will be on the rise. Saturday’s high may be flirting with 80 and daily high temperatures are excepted to be in the 70s through Wednesday.