Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s free Families Branching Out 2024 event is April 27

A day of hands-on activities and learning opportunities is in store at the free Families Branching Out 2024, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.
The Third Annual Families Branching Out is sponsored by KCAHCE (Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education).
“The purpose of this event is to strengthen families, model volunteerism and to share Kenosha County resources,” said Donna Zarovy, president of KCAHCE, and event co-chair with Jerin Moore. “We’ve been so pleased with the great interest we have had in the event over the past few years, and we’re happy to bring families together for fun and learning at this event.”
It is suggested that families bring a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center, Zarovy and Moore said.
There will be many activities for the whole family taking place inside and outside.
Among the free activities will be cookie decorating, cow-related kids crafts, vision screening and so much more. Many exhibitors will be on hand to share information, and there is no selling at the event. Exhibitors include:
Aurora Hospital
- Bristol Fire & Rescue
- City of Hope Chicago
- Community Impact-Foster Care
- Community Library
- Cub Scout Pack 328
- Eqqus Workforce Solutions
- Granny’s Cookies
- Hospice Alliance & Therapy Dogs
- Indian Trail Rocks!
- KC Gardens & Goats
- KCHC/Pillar Health
- Kenosha County 4-H
- Kenosha County 4-H Small Animal Project
- Kenosha County ADRC
- Kenosha County Child-Care Coordination Unit
- Kenosha County Dairy Promotion
- Kenosha County Fair/Wilmot Raceway
- Kenosha County Families First
- Kenosha County HCE
- Kenosha County Parks
- Kenosha Public Library
- Kenosha Sheriff’s Academy
- KRW Tobacco Free Coalition
- LULAC Council 339
- Missy’s Monarchs
- Paddock Lake Area Lions Club
- Peace Learning Circles
- Prevention Services Network
- Pringle Nature Center
- Racine-Kenosha Beekeepers
- The Sharing Center
- Society’s Assets
- UW Extension
- United Way of Kenosha County
- Visit Kenosha
- Westosha Senior Center
- Westosha Head Start
For more information is available at https:wahceinc.org/Kenosha-county-hce/ or via Facebook at Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.