Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education’s free Families Branching Out 2024 event is April 27

A day of hands-on activities and learning opportunities is in store at the free Families Branching Out 2024, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, April 27 at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol.

The Third Annual Families Branching Out is sponsored by KCAHCE (Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education).

“The purpose of this event is to strengthen families, model volunteerism and to share Kenosha County resources,” said Donna Zarovy, president of KCAHCE, and event co-chair with Jerin Moore. “We’ve been so pleased with the great interest we have had in the event over the past few years, and we’re happy to bring families together for fun and learning at this event.”

It is suggested that families bring a non-perishable food item for The Sharing Center, Zarovy and Moore said.

There will be many activities for the whole family taking place inside and outside.

Among the free activities will be cookie decorating, cow-related kids crafts, vision screening and so much more. Many exhibitors will be on hand to share information, and there is no selling at the event. Exhibitors include:

Aurora Hospital

Bristol Fire & Rescue

City of Hope Chicago

Community Impact-Foster Care

Community Library

Cub Scout Pack 328

Eqqus Workforce Solutions

Granny’s Cookies

Hospice Alliance & Therapy Dogs

Indian Trail Rocks!

KC Gardens & Goats

KCHC/Pillar Health

Kenosha County 4-H

Kenosha County 4-H Small Animal Project

Kenosha County ADRC

Kenosha County Child-Care Coordination Unit

Kenosha County Dairy Promotion

Kenosha County Fair/Wilmot Raceway

Kenosha County Families First

Kenosha County HCE

Kenosha County Parks

Kenosha Public Library

Kenosha Sheriff’s Academy

KRW Tobacco Free Coalition

LULAC Council 339

Missy’s Monarchs

Paddock Lake Area Lions Club

Peace Learning Circles

Prevention Services Network

Pringle Nature Center

Racine-Kenosha Beekeepers

The Sharing Center

Society’s Assets

UW Extension

United Way of Kenosha County

Visit Kenosha

Westosha Senior Center

Westosha Head Start



For more information is available at https:wahceinc.org/Kenosha-county-hce/ or via Facebook at Kenosha County Association for Home and Community Education.