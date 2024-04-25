Wheatland Center School students earn Gold Key in 2024 Southeast Wisconsin Scholastic Writing Region of the Scholastic Writing Awards

From left: Mackenzie Idell and Elaina Hetland /Submitted photo

Two Wheatland Center School eighth grade students have received awards and recognition in the Southeast Wisconsin Scholastic Writing Region of the Scholastic Writing Awards, in partnership with the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers.

Elaina Hetland earned a Gold Key in Novel Writing for “You I”. Mackenzie Idell earned a Gold Key in Novel Writing for “Remember”.

Both novels have been recognized at the highest regional level by a panel of creative professionals and have advanced to national judging in New York City. Elaina Hetland also earned a Silver Key in Poetry and two additional Honorable Mentions in Novel Writing.

These students will be honored during a regional ceremony in early summer for outstanding merit in originality, skill, and the emergence of a personal voice and vision in their writing. There are three levels of recognition in the regional awards: the Gold Key, which is the highest award, followed by Silver Key and Honorable Mention awards. Entries receiving Gold Keys advance to New York for national judging by professional writers, editors, publishers, and educators.

All awards were:

Elaina Hetland – Novel Writing- “You I”: Gold Key

Mackenzie Idell – Novel Writing – “Remember”: Gold Key

Elaina Hetland – Poetry- “Wisdom of Wind and Wings”: Silver Key

Elaina Hetland – Novel Writing – “Eclipse”: Honorable Mention

Elaina Hetland – Novel Writing – “Frayed Ties”: Honorable Mention