Freeze watch issued

A freeze watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for an area including Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 12 to 8 a.m., Thursday. The low temperature may dip as low as 29 degrees.

Wednesday will be chilly during the day as well, with a high of just 48, says the latest, local NWS forecast.

But it won’t last. Temperatures should start recovering during the day Thursday with a high of 55 and a high of 58 on Friday.

The weekend will get a lot warmer with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, it also will get a lot wetter, with a 50 percent or better chance of rain starting Friday and persisting through Monday.