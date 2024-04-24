Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting April 25, 2024

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Carynski Family Trust 8085 Charissas Pl., Roscoe, IL 61073 (Owner), Guy Carynski, 8085 Charissas Pl., Roscoe, IL 61073 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-181-0900, Town of Randall.

Janet M. & David E. Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City,

WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section IV. C. 12.21-5(g)1: that all structures shall be located at least 30 feet from the right-of-way of all other roads, Section IV. C. 12.21-5(g)2: that all structures shall be located not less than 75 feet from the ordinary high-water mark of any navigable water, Section IV. C. 12.20-2 (f)4: that all residential dwellings shall have a roof pitch not less than 5/12 and Section III. Q. 12.18.5-5 that patios within the shore yard shall not exceed 200 square feet in area to construct a single-family residence to be located 5 feet from the right-of-way of 93rd

Street and to be located 37 feet from the ordinary high-water mark of Benedict Lake and to have a 4/12 roof pitch on said residence and to construct an appx. 991 sq. ft. patio within the shore yard on Tax Key Parcel 60-4-119-192-1200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a temporary fireworks, food, gifts and souvenirs sales stand and overnight camper in the PR-1 Park-Recreational Dist. on Tax Parcels #60-4-119-364-0300 & 60-4-119-363-0600, Town of Randall.

Appointment to the Community Library Board. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

The full agenda is available here.