Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting April 25, 2024

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to meeting Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Carynski Family Trust 8085 Charissas Pl., Roscoe, IL 61073 (Owner), Guy Carynski, 8085 Charissas Pl., Roscoe, IL 61073 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached accessory building to be located in the street yard on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-181-0900, Town of Randall.
- Janet M. & David E. Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), David Banas, 40723 93rd St., Genoa City,
WI 53128 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section IV. C. 12.21-5(g)1: that all structures shall be located at least 30 feet from the right-of-way of all other roads, Section IV. C. 12.21-5(g)2: that all structures shall be located not less than 75 feet from the ordinary high-water mark of any navigable water, Section IV. C. 12.20-2 (f)4: that all residential dwellings shall have a roof pitch not less than 5/12 and Section III. Q. 12.18.5-5 that patios within the shore yard shall not exceed 200 square feet in area to construct a single-family residence to be located 5 feet from the right-of-way of 93rd
Street and to be located 37 feet from the ordinary high-water mark of Benedict Lake and to have a 4/12 roof pitch on said residence and to construct an appx. 991 sq. ft. patio within the shore yard on Tax Key Parcel 60-4-119-192-1200, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
- VR WM Holdings LLC, 390 Interlocken Cres., Fl. 7, Broomfield CO 80021 (Owner), Dustin Hein, 1442 East Geneva Street, Delavan WI 53115 (Agent), requesting approval of a temporary use (Section III. S. 12.18.7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alteration of a temporary use, as
defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to operate a temporary fireworks, food, gifts and souvenirs sales stand and overnight camper in the PR-1 Park-Recreational Dist. on Tax Parcels #60-4-119-364-0300 & 60-4-119-363-0600, Town of Randall.
- Supervisors’ road report. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Appointment to the Community Library Board. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.