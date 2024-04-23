Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting April 24, 2024

Apr 23rd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

Agenda items include:

  • Reorganization of board postions.
  • Special board meeting-budget workshop date
  • Board committees

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives