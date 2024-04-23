Agenda: Bristol School District #1 board meeting April 24, 2024

The Bristol School District #1 board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room.
Agenda items include:
- Reorganization of board postions.
- Special board meeting-budget workshop date
- Board committees
