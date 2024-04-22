Elevated fire risk Monday, National Weather Service warns

Weather conditions Monday are contributing to an elevated risk of fire, the National Weather Service says.

A NWS special weather statement says:

Gusty southwest winds of 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts to 35 MPH, are expected today. Deep mixing will result in relative humidity values dropping into the 20 to 25 percent range over most of the area this afternoon. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon. Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily and could potentially lead to a wildland fire. Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and operating large equipment. Please heed any local burn bans.