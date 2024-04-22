Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting & annual town meeting April 22, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday and hold its annual town meeting at Town Hall in New Munster.

The regular board meeting will be first. Among the agenda items are:

A favorable recommendation has been given by the Wheatland Planning Commission on Monday 04/08/24

for the following: TLS Management LLC, WI 53105 (Owner) DeAnna Delimat, 34231 Hight Dr. East Troy, WI 53120 (agent) requesting approval of a temporary use (Section 1111.D12.18 7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alternation of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to temporarily use an existing parking lot for an outdoor event in the B-3 Highway Business District on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-012-0700. 32400 Geneva Rd. Town of Wheatland

A favorable recommendation has been given by the Wheatland Planning Commission on Monday 04/08/24 35406 Geneva Rd Burlington, WI 53105-7806. Don Schenning 33825 116th St Twin Lakes (Owner) requesting rezoning from A-1 Agricultural Preservation Dist &C-2 Upland Resource Consrvancy Dist to R-2 Suburban Single Family Residential Dist &C-2 land Resource Conservancy Dist. On Tax Parcel #95-4-119-032-0480, Town of Wheatland.

A favorable recommendation has been given by the Wheatland Planning Commission on Monday 04/08/24 35406 Geneva Rd Burlington, WI 53105-7806. Don Schenning 33825 116th St Twin Lakes (Agent) request a Certified Survey Map on tax Parcel #95-4-119-032-0480 located in the NW 1⁄4 of section 3, T1N, R19E, Town of Wheatland.

Appointment to the Planning Commission for 3 year Terms.

Appointment to the Parks and Recreation Board for 3 year Terms.

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

The annual town meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Presentation of 2023 Financial Report

Fire Dept. report

Building Inspector report

Municipal Court report

Recreation Board report

Town Chairman report & comments

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.