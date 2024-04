The Wheatland J1 School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in Room #164-Community room at the school.

Agenda items include:

Reorganization and Election of Officers and Committees for 2024-2025

2024-25 Certified Staff Contracts

Shared Service Contracts for 2024-2025 School Year: Occupational Therapist/Trevor Wilmot School District

Closed session for: Employee Compensation and Benefits

The full agenda is available here.