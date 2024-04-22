Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District regular and special board meetings April 23, 2024

Apr 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to hold regular and special meetings Tuesday.

First is the special board meeting, starting at 6 p.m. in the office conference room.

On the agenda is a closed session regarding: DAPES – District Administrator Performance Evaluation System
Goal Setting Discussion Board and District Administrator/Asst Superintendent.

The regular board meeting is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start in the library. Agenda items include:

  • Strategic Plan Update
  • English Language Arts Materials Adoption – approval
  • Summer School Course Booklet – approval
  • Compensation Plan – approval
  • Shared Services Agreements – approvals: Nursing, Library Media, Occupational Therapy.
  • Administrative Contract: a) Director of Curriculum & Instruction
  • Fire department memo of understanding regarding shelter site locations and terms of use in the event of an evacuation of the students and staff of the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives