Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District regular and special board meetings April 23, 2024

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to hold regular and special meetings Tuesday.
First is the special board meeting, starting at 6 p.m. in the office conference room.
On the agenda is a closed session regarding: DAPES – District Administrator Performance Evaluation System
Goal Setting Discussion Board and District Administrator/Asst Superintendent.
The regular board meeting is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. start in the library. Agenda items include:
- Strategic Plan Update
- English Language Arts Materials Adoption – approval
- Summer School Course Booklet – approval
- Compensation Plan – approval
- Shared Services Agreements – approvals: Nursing, Library Media, Occupational Therapy.
- Administrative Contract: a) Director of Curriculum & Instruction
- Fire department memo of understanding regarding shelter site locations and terms of use in the event of an evacuation of the students and staff of the Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District