Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting April 23, 2024

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

Determine if criteria have been met to allow the next payment to MWFN.

Consideration of appointing Erin Pugh as an alternate for Board of Review

Proposed WEC R.I.C.E. power plant

Review of proposed Paris Fire Department approach replacement project

Review of draft of proposed updates to the Town’s Sex Offender Residency Restrictions

Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects

Paris Solar project updates – including planned array deliveries.

The full agenda is available here.