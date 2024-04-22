Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting April 23, 2024

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Determine if criteria have been met to allow the next payment to MWFN.
- Consideration of appointing Erin Pugh as an alternate for Board of Review
- Proposed WEC R.I.C.E. power plant
- Review of proposed Paris Fire Department approach replacement project
- Review of draft of proposed updates to the Town’s Sex Offender Residency Restrictions
- Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects
- Paris Solar project updates – including planned array deliveries.