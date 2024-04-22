Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting April 23, 2024

Apr 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Determine if criteria have been met to allow the next payment to MWFN.
  • Consideration of appointing Erin Pugh as an alternate for Board of Review
  • Proposed WEC R.I.C.E. power plant
  • Review of proposed Paris Fire Department approach replacement project
  • Review of draft of proposed updates to the Town’s Sex Offender Residency Restrictions
  • Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects
  • Paris Solar project updates – including planned array deliveries.

The full agenda is available here.

