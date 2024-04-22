Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 22, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consider for apporval of Casper’s Truck Equipment Company for body and equipment for the new plow truck from teh equipment replacement fund.

Appointment of various Village Board liaisons.

Reappointment of Plan Commission members.

Reappointment of Zoning Board of Appeals members.

Appointment of Dan Dietz as an alternate to the Plan Commission.

The full agenda is available here.