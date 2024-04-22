Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 22, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Consider for apporval of Casper’s Truck Equipment Company for body and equipment for the new plow truck from teh equipment replacement fund.
- Appointment of various Village Board liaisons.
- Reappointment of Plan Commission members.
- Reappointment of Zoning Board of Appeals members.
- Appointment of Dan Dietz as an alternate to the Plan Commission.
The full agenda is available here.