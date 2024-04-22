Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting April 22, 2024

Apr 22nd, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Consider for apporval of Casper’s Truck Equipment Company for body and equipment for the new plow truck from teh equipment replacement fund.
  • Appointment of various Village Board liaisons.
  • Reappointment of Plan Commission members.
  • Reappointment of Zoning Board of Appeals members.
  • Appointment of Dan Dietz as an alternate to the Plan Commission.

The full agenda is available here.

