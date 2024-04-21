Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting April 22, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Land Parcel Update

Strategic Plan Update

Budget Update

Student, Staff, Family, Board Survey Update

A closed session for: Consider renewal/extension (or nonrenewal/non extension) of individual employment contracts; consider employment contract; performance evaluation data; deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business

The full agenda is available here.