Units responding to crash in Bristol

Apr 20th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:55 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a crash at Highway MB and 104th Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Deputy already on the scene. Single vehicle off the road. Occupant injured.

