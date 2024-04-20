Units responding to crash in Bristol

At about 6:55 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a crash at Highway MB and 104th Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Deputy already on the scene. Single vehicle off the road. Occupant injured.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 6:55 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a crash at Highway MB and 104th Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Deputy already on the scene. Single vehicle off the road. Occupant injured.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress