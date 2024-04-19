Westosha Central HS Music Dept. receives NAMM 2024 Support Music Merit Award

The Westosha Central High School Music Department has been awarded a 2024 Support Music Merit Award.

This national award is created by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM). School Districts apply for the award each year and they have to meet certain criteria.

This is the 5th year in a row that the WCHS Music Dept has received the Support Music Merit Award. Only 120 school districts in the nation receive this award.

The WCHS Music Dept has also received the NAMM Best Communities for Music Education award in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.