Paddock Lake Village Hall parking lot improvement project to begin Monday

From the village of Paddock Lake:

Paddock Lake, and Asphalt Contractors will begin the Village Hall Improvement Project on Monday April 22, 2024, and will be completing the resurfacing and reconstruction portion of the project the week of May 13, 2024.

The purpose of this improvement project is to replace 1987 asphalt pavement compromised by potholes and replace the surface with new pavement. In addition to pavement resurfacing, the sidewalks will be replaced to improve safety and the Village Hall parking lot will be connected to the new U.S. post office being placed south of the Village Hall at 7001-236 th Ave.

Project Scope: The project scope includes grinding/milling of deteriorated pavement and resurfacing with new asphalt pavement, replacing, and improving facility pedestrian sidewalks, installing a new cross access drive connecting the Village Hall Parking lot to the new U.S. Post office being placed in the building south of the Village Hall.

The public and visitors to the Village Hall can expect to see temporary closures within the construction project area. Detours and road closed signs will be prominently displayed to route traffic to enter and park in the boat launch parking lot with a temporary pedestrian walkway leading to an entrance at the rear of the Village Hall. The temporary pedestrian walkway will not be handicap accessible, those visitors not capable of maneuvering the temporary pedestrian walkway can call office staff at 262-843-2713 between 8 am and 4:00 pm for alternate assistance.