Three vacancies open up on Paddock Lake Village Board

Though the spring election was earlier this month, Paddock Lake this week finds itself with three openings on its Village Board.

As a result, village voters may find they need to go to the polls again in an election to fill two of the vacancies.

Trustee Michael Rayniak died April 9. He had just been re-elected to a new term April 2.

Trustee Barbara Brenner was also re-elected April 2, but has notified the village that she is choosing not to be seated, village administrator Tim Popanda said. Brenner did not attend a regular board meeting Wednesday, which was the first for trustees elected April 2.

Village President Terry Burns also has resigned his position as of May 12, Popanda said. Burns’ term expires in April 2025. Burns also was not present Wednesday.

Replacements for Rayniak and Brenner’s seats cannot be appointed because so much of their term — two full years — remains, Popanda said. Those seats will have to be filled through an election.

Village staff are working with state election officials to determine if the election to fill those seats can be aligned with a scheduled election such as the partisan primary in August or the general election in November or a special election will be needed, Popanda said.

The president’s role will likely be filled on a pro tempore basis by a trustee, with the seat ultimately filled by election next April, Popanda said. That means the Village Board will effectively have six members after the two seats are filled, until next April.

In his resignation message to fellow board members and village staff, Burns cited the need to reduce stress to address his ongoing health concerns along with a developing change in local politics that he finds undesirable as his reason for resigning.

“I have concluded that as long as I stay on the Village Board, I will stress, which will continue the high blood pressures and sugars,” Burns wrote. “My second chance has finally dawned on me. I need to rid myself of anxiety and frustrations. I plan on doing that by disassociating myself from the Village.”

Burns said he had considered not running for re-election in 2023. In another part of the resignation, he commented on the current nature of local politics.

“With the current political football that Kenosha County and its municipalities within have become, being an elected official appears to be taking a “party over people” situation which irks me something fierce,” Burns wrote. “I have never subscribed to that theory and have no intention of doing so. I have seen a lot of things in my 17 years on the Village Board, that is one of the worst in my opinion.”

Burns has been a Paddock Lake trustee or village president for 17 years.

Brenner has been a village trustee from 1977-82 and 2010 to April 2024.

Rayniak had been a village trustee since 2022.

One difficulty in determining when the trustee election can be held is whether those non-partisan positions can be filled during an otherwise partisan election, Popanda said. If not, the village will need to hold a special election.