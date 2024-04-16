Stormy weather likely Tuesday

Thunderstorms and strong winds are in the forecast for Tuesday night.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for a 90 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms, starting after 5 p.m. and most likely between 7 p.m., Tuesday and 1 a.m., Wednesday. Between three-quarters and 1 inch of rain are possible.

It will be windy too, with a southeast wind of 15 to 25 mph and gusts as high as 40 mph.

Rain is likely to continue into Wednesday, tapering off as the day goes on. Rain may return Thursday afternoon and night.