The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Approve Resolution R24-06, an initial Resolution authorizing the issuance and Sale of $1,465,000 General Obligation Promissory Notes, Series 2024A.

To approve Ordinance 24-01, an Ordinance related to special event permit.

Appoint John Poole to the Community Library Board for a term of three years.

