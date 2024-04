The Salem School Community Rummage Sale will take place Sunday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location will be the Salem School North Gym. Please park on the Highway AH side of the building and enter through Door #15.

Among the items available will be: Children’s clothing, toys, classroom/teaching materials, books, adult clothing & shoes, baby items, handmade crafts, household items, Taxidermy, Antiques, Furniture, Sports gear and more!