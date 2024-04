The Randall annual town meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Clerk report and approval of 2023 Annual Meeting Minutes

Treasurer’s report and approval of 2023 Annual Financial Report

Building Inspector report

Water Patrol report

Fire Department report

Additional Town business allowed

Set 2025 Annual Meeting date and time

The full agenda is available here.