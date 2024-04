The Paris annual town meeting is scheduled to take place Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

Town Board comments

Paris Plan Commission, Jeff Badtke, Chairperson

Paris Fire & Rescue: Chief Colin Hennessey

Building Permit report

2023 Financial Statements: Tami Olszewski – Ehlers

Town Roads report

Updates on Solar Project

Updates on Fiber Project

Any old business

Any new business

The full agenda is available here.