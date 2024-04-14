Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board and Lake District meeting April 15, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board and the Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday.

First up is the regular board meeting. Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding Chamber’s use of Community Center.

Closed session for Richard Thayer claim and deliberating the sale price of a portion of 920 Lance Drive.

The full regular board meeting agenda is available here.

The Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District commissioners meeting will follow the regular meeting. The lake distrcit commissioners are the same individuals as the Village Board.

Lake District agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action to approve a work order with Wisconsin Lake and Pond Resource LLC for 2024 lake weed treatment.

The full lake district agenda is available here,