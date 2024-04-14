Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting April 15, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting also will be livestreamed and available for viewing later here.

Agenda items include:

Approval of PS-INV103834 Image Trend software support for fire department in the amount of $9,786.80.

Discussion and possible approval of the Fireworks Ordinance modifications to allow both tent based and permanent structure sales of Fireworks within the Village limits.

Discussion and possible approval on Ordinance 2024.04-81, an ordinance regulating the sales of ice cream products from licensed vehicles and vendors.

Discussion and possible approval of a requested amendment to the Rock Lake Meadows Covenants to allow for certain yard signs.

Discussion and possible approval of lawncare contract with Fox Services LLC. for a per service cost of $10,398.50 with an estimated annual expenditure of $270,361 for 26 visits.

Discussion and possible approval of Rock Lake Road stop signs & street lights for $34,411.35.

Discussion and possible approval on change orders #1 increase of $2,000.00, change order 2 deduct of $5,180.00 and final payment request #4 in the amount of $85,175.80 for Well Number 2 Water System Improvements.

Discussion and possible approval of ATV bond schedule.

Discussion and possible approval of ATV sign quote and installation for $6,259.

Discussion and possible approval to accept donation of $6,259 from SLABOA for the purchase and installation of ATV Signs.

Silver Lake Happenings Beautification Proposal – Downtown Silver Lake (Lake Street).

Sons of the American Legion Beautification Proposal – Memorial Park in Silver Lake – May 11th and 18th

The full agenda is available here.