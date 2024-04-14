Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting April 15, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting also will be livestreamed and available for viewing later here.
Agenda items include:
- Approval of PS-INV103834 Image Trend software support for fire department in the amount of $9,786.80.
- Discussion and possible approval of the Fireworks Ordinance modifications to allow both tent based and permanent structure sales of Fireworks within the Village limits.
- Discussion and possible approval on Ordinance 2024.04-81, an ordinance regulating the sales of ice cream products from licensed vehicles and vendors.
- Discussion and possible approval of a requested amendment to the Rock Lake Meadows Covenants to allow for certain yard signs.
- Discussion and possible approval of lawncare contract with Fox Services LLC. for a per service cost of $10,398.50 with an estimated annual expenditure of $270,361 for 26 visits.
- Discussion and possible approval of Rock Lake Road stop signs & street lights for $34,411.35.
- Discussion and possible approval on change orders #1 increase of $2,000.00, change order 2 deduct of $5,180.00 and final payment request #4 in the amount of $85,175.80 for Well Number 2 Water System Improvements.
- Discussion and possible approval of ATV bond schedule.
- Discussion and possible approval of ATV sign quote and installation for $6,259.
- Discussion and possible approval to accept donation of $6,259 from SLABOA for the purchase and installation of ATV Signs.
- Silver Lake Happenings Beautification Proposal – Downtown Silver Lake (Lake Street).
- Sons of the American Legion Beautification Proposal – Memorial Park in Silver Lake – May 11th and 18th