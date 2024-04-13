Highways V and MB to close for roadwork

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Two county trunk highways in the villages of Bristol and Salem Lakes will have closures for roadwork during the week of April 15.

— Highway V (224th Avenue) between highways C (Wilmot Road) and JS (107th Street) is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Monday for a road repair.

— Highway MB (160th Avenue) is set to be closed between highways C and Q (104th Street) beginning Tuesday for a culvert replacement. This is a daily closure set to run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through Monday, April 22 (excluding the weekend). Drivers are encouraged to use Highway U (136th Avenue) or Highway 45 (Bristol Road) as alternate routes. Access to Bristol Wood Park will remain open from Highway C.

All of this work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.