Wheatland constable asks drivers to obey rules in Highway 50 construction zone

Wheatland Constable Robert Santelli Jr. has a way to make travel through the long-term construction zone on Highway 50 in Wheatland safer for all.

Be patient and observe the new traffic rules in place.

Speaking at a Town Board meeting Monday, Santelli, who patrols the area as part of his official duties, said he is seeing too much disregard for posted no left turn signs and non compliance with other parts of the construction zone traffic flow.

“I have people driving over cones to make left turns,” Santelli said. “It’s kind of disheartening.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation resumed construction in late March on a stretch of Highway 50 in Wheatland near the Fox River. The project will raise the roadway to decrease flooding from the nearby river. Currently traffic is using the normally eastbound lanes, with one lane in each direction. Most left turns are not allowed in the construction zone, forcing drivers to plan another route or make a U-turn outside of the construction zone and double back. Eventually, traffic will be diverted to the westbound lanes. Work is expected to continue into fall 2024.

“This is a fully operational construction zone,” Santelli said.

Santelli also has seen people driving in the wrong direction in lanes not supposed to be open to traffic.

Santelli noted that access to and from Highway 50 from Highway W north also is prohibited except to access local businesses on Highway 50 in that area.

In the less than two weeks between when the construction zone was established and Santelli was speaking he said he had issued about 20 citations. The ticket penalty is $136 and 3 driver’s license points, Santelli said.

Santelli said he is being strict about the enforcement to send a message.

“My mother makes that turn, she’s going to get that ticket,” Santelli said.

Santelli urged drivers to be patient and observe all barricades and posted signs in the construction zone, noting there has already has been one injury crash there.

“Let’s think of others,” Santelli said. “Tell your family and friends let’s obey the rules.”