Friends of Community Library Spring Bling Fling fundraiser set for April 12, 13, 19, 20

Spring Bling Fling is here. The jewelry fundraiser for Community Library will be held this Friday and Saturday, April 12 and 13. Friday’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations were so generous this year that the Friends of Community Library are scheduling two weekends, so April 19 and 20 with the same hours will be available to jewelry bargain shoppers.

Hundreds of pairs of earrings, an astounding array of necklaces, rings, pins and watches are all ready for purchase. Customers may think of these items for themselves, maybe as gifts for others, perhaps for use in a theater or drama

department. Whatever the case or occasion, the Friends’ organization is providing a sale that is economical with beautiful jewelry for all fashion tastes.

Spring Bling Fling is held at the Salem branch of Community Library located at 24615 89th Street, which is on the southeast corner of Highway 83 (Antioch Road) and Highway AH.

Spring Bling Fling’s proceeds are all donated to Community Library for Youth Services Programs.