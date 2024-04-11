Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting April 11, 2024

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Motion to consider, and vote upon, (i) the elimination of the position of Code Enforcement Officer for the Town of Randall, and accordingly, the termination of the employment of Ms. Linda Brand, presently holding that position, all effective immediately, and (ii) the transfer of the Code Enforcement duties and actions of the Town of Randall to the Town Building Inspector and other resources, as may be appropriate, effective immediately.

Consideration of a closed session for session for the purpose of discussing negotiations with one or more providers of EMS Services for the Town of Randall.

The full agenda is available here.