A word from our sponsors: Local National Healthcare Decisions Day celebration is April 16

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center — DH

The public is invited to a celebration of National Healthcare Decisions Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

National Healthcare Decisions Day is an opportunity for Americans to make their future healthcare decisions known to family, friends, and healthcare providers, through the establishment of advance directives, such as a living will or a power of attorney for healthcare.

Unlike some states, Wisconsin is not a next-of-kin state, which means your closest family members do not automatically have the right to make health care decisions for you, should you become unable to do so, said Rita Hagen, Executive Director of Hospice Alliance, and a member of the Kenosha County Cares Transition Coalition.

An advance directive is a legal document that affords you the opportunity to write your wishes on down so others know and understand what is important to you. It also allows you to choose the person you feel would be best at making decisions that are best aligned with your values and wishes. Therefore, it’s important to be proactive and plan as early as age 18.



“An Advance Directive helps ensure good quality of life and end-of-life care,” Hagen said. “It eliminates confusion and conflict, giving peace of mind and reducing stress.”

The April 26 event will include a panel of community members and leaders who will share what completing an advance directive means to them. This year’s panel is a reminder that advance directives are important for all adults, from all walks of life. The group includes: Alex Peach, piercing artist; Grace Chapa, Miss Kenosha 2024; Ginger Van Allen, Kenosha Pride Director of Entertainment; and Allison Chieves, RN, with Froedtert South ICU.

“Completing an Advance Directive gives our patients and their families a peace of mind,” shared Jaymie L. Laurent, Senior Director of Social Services, Patient Relations, and Spiritual Care, with Froedtert South. “It answers specific questions regarding health care and guides the health care team on the delivery of care to be carried out.”

The event is sponsored by the Kenosha County Care Transitions Coalition, which includes.

Advocate Aurora Health, Brookside Care Center, Community Care, Inc., Crossroads Care Center, CVS Aetna, The Manor of Kenosha, Froedtert South, Good Value Pharmacy, Hospice Alliance, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Kenosha Community Health Center, Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Zervices, Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association, My Choice Wisconsin, Right at Home, Superior Health Quality Alliance, and The Bay at Sheridan.

The event will be held in Room N2 at the Job Center. Guests are encouraged to use Entrance A on the north side of the building.

Registration to the event is encouraged. To register or for additional information, please call the Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center at 262-605-6646.