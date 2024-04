At about 5:50 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 34500 block of Geneva Road in New Munster.

Per dispatch: Single motorcycle involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 5:56 p.m. — Town of Randall Fire Department units dispatched to set up a landing zone for Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.