Randall Consolidated School District board members resigns; appointee sought to fill seat

A Randall Consolidated School District board member officially resigned Wednesday and the district is seeking people interested in filling the remainder of the term.

Richard Petska’s resignation was formally accepted by the board at a special meeting Wednesday.

Requirements of a new job Petska started last summer made staying committed to the board difficult, said Robert Antholine, district administrator.

Petska was elected to the board in 2020 and was re-elected in 2023

The board is seeking people willing to serve out the remiander of Petska’s term, which will expire in April 2025. The person selected to fill the vacancy would have the opportunity to run for a term on the School Board in April, 2025.

Qualified applicants must be a resident of the Randall Consolidated School District and be at least 18 years old. Applicants should email/send a letter of application to:

Robert Antholine, District Administrator

Randall Consolidated School District Jt 1

37101 87th St., Burlington, WI 53105

rantholine@randall.k12.wi.us

Applications should be received no later than Friday, April 19.

The letters of candidates who file a letter of application will be reviewed by select, current Board of

Education members, and a selection will be made and communicated following the application review and determination process.

The candidate selected to fill the vacant position will be notified no later than April 26.

Any additional questions can be directed to at Antholine at 262-537-2211 ext. 301.