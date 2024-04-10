A word from our sponsors: Tired of paying high rates for cable or satellite TV? Get a modern TV antenna from Slades Corners Computer Repair

Note: The following is a paid advertisement from Slades Corners Computer Repair — DH

Are you ready to cut the cord?

Are you ready to ditch the dish?

Tired of paying high rates for cable or satellite TV?

Slades Corners Computer Repair offers professional installations of all styles of residential locations. We are able to install antennas in attics, on roofs, and on already existing towers.

Today’s antennas are nowhere near as big and ugly as they used to be. Our Channel Master Pro Series antennas have a much smaller profile while still allowing you to receive over-the-air TV service with no monthly service charge!

We offer free estimates for your installation by our professional crew. Send us a message here or give us a call at 262-539-2228 to book yours now.